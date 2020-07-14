1 of 9
Brazilian accountant Tercio Galdino and his wife Alice Galdino in protective suits before leaving their home for Copacabana beach.
Image Credit: AFP
Tercio, who has a chronic lung disease, made the protective suits (looking like astronauts gear) at home using suits used by health professionals.
Image Credit: AFP
He says that, in addition to giving him protection against the new coronavirus, they also wear them for fun, as he has huge interest in astronomy.
Image Credit: AFP
Alice Galdino puts a helmet on as she prepares to go to Copacabana beach in protective suit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Image Credit: AFP
Brazilian accountant Tercio Galdin and his wife Alice Galdino cross a street to go to Copacabana beach in protective suits
Image Credit: AFP
Tercio Galdino and his wife Alice Galdino walk along Leme beach in protective suits.
Image Credit: AFP
Tercio Galdino and his wife Alice Galdino on their way to Copacabana beach in protective suits.
Image Credit: AFP
Tercio Galdino gives the thumb up to people riding a motorcycle as he and his wife Alicea Galdino walk along Leme beach in protective suits.
Image Credit: AFP
Tercio Galdino and his wife Alice Galdino pose for a picture as they walk along Leme beach in protective suits, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Image Credit: AFP