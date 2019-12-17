Here's a chance to wish your loved one with a message on the world's tallest building!

File photo: Fireworks on the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, light up the night sky in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Want a chance to see your New Year's eve message for a loved one be featured on the world's tallest building along with the fireworks? Read on to find out how you can do it.

On their official Instagram page, @BurjKhalifa posted: "Share with us your wishes to your loved ones, friends or even your country for New Year’s 2020 and get the chance to be featured on the @BurjKhalifa!"

Shre the wishes in the comments section on the Instagram post but make sure you limit it to 35 characters using #EmaarNYE2020. ‎

Dubai Tourism announced on Tuesday that the city is bringing back the fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa. It is still unknown how long the showstopping fireworks display will light up the sky, but the parade is expected to attract thousands of visitors.