Visitors watching new year eve fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archive

Dubai: The city is gearing up for a new year to remember. Dubai Tourism announced on Tuesday that the city is bringing back the fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa to celebrate the New Year at the world’s tallest tower. It is still unknown how long the showstopping fireworks display will light up the sky, but the parade is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

On the eve of 2018, hundreds of thousands of visitors who flocked to Downtown Dubai witnessed a different kind of NYE celebration after Emaar opted for a lights show instead of the traditional fireworks display.

Alternatively for 2019, the fireworks were brought back and combined with a light show.

Fireworks displays have been synonymous with New Year’s Eve celebrations, with popular landmarks around the world lighting up the sky at the stroke of midnight.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of spectators descend on Downtown Dubai, home of the world’s tallest tower and largest shopping mall, to enjoy the festivities. Back in 2013, nearly two million people converged to watch the show.

Dubai Frame: Fireworks for the first time ever

Image Credit: Supplied by Dubai Tourism

This year there will be special viewing platforms set up across Downtown Dubai. The firework event will be broadcast live on televisions globally and beamed on big screens in Downtown Dubai

Dubai Calendar has also confirmed that for the first time ever, the Dubai Frame will also host a three-minute firework show.

Other firework shows will take place at Atlantis the Palm, which includes a grand display of festive fireworks to light up the entire Palm Jumeirah.

The iconic Burj Al Arab New Year’s Eve will also be bringing back their annual fireworks.

Where else to celebrate NYE

According to Dubai Calendar, other spots to celebrate NYE include Barasti Beach, which is set to host Dutch star, DJ Fedde Le Grand for an epic performance at the beachside venue, while two British superstar DJs Jonas Blue and Jax Jones are set to take over Zero Gravity for an event filled with pop and dance music tunes.

Emirates Golf Club is welcoming the New Year with a hint of old-school as tribute acts to the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, and the Queen of Pop, Madonna, make an appearance while guests enjoy a dining experience with loved ones.

Bollywood fans can head to Zabeel Park to enjoy a New Year’s Eve under the Stars while celebrating some of India’s top hits with family and friends. Additionally, Zabeel Park will offer an array of food stalls, activities and celebrities including television personality Simran Ahuja who will be hosting the Bollywood get-together along with a live DJ performance.

The Bollywood New Year’s Eve theme extends to Crowne Plaza Hotel, where visitors will enjoy The Party Tonite ’19, a yearly event hosted at the Jumeirah Ballroom, serving a delicious buffet and live entertainment allowing visitors to make special and lavish memories.

The Address Dubai Marina will host a 10-hour celebration inviting visitors to dine and dance across different venues until sunrise, while Emerald Palace Kempinski is hosting a 4-hour bash at Palm Jumeirah offering a four-course dinner along with the tunes from DJ Chris Wright, a saxophonist and jaw-dropping performances. Meanwhile, The Irish Village will be hosting live entertainment from two of the venue’s most popular acts, the ‘Yeah Yeah Nah’s’ and ‘DJ Marky Mark’.

Meanwhile, Soho Garden and Soho Beach are promising to immerse their fans in a House and Techno musical journey by hosting German DJ Dixon and a carnival of colours by the well-reputed Elrow who has organised global events in Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney and Barcelona. The beach destination Cove Beach invites guests to groove the night away at Disco On the Beach with live DJ performance from M3 Ibiza Live Show with Manuel Moore, Micah and Ruben Moran.

The city is welcoming the best R&B artists during New Year’s Eve giving adults the opportunity to meet and dance to the tunes of the ‘Hot in Here’ legend Nelly at Driai’s Dubai and ‘Miss Independent’ singer Ne-Yo at WHITE Beach. Additionally, Cavalli is promising guests an eventful evening filled with breath-taking performances and a -18C freezing ice lounge. Enjoy a Fly Me to New York event at WHITE Dubai where visitors can look forward to live entertainment shows, stunning visuals and unique music helping them celebrate in style.

Furthermore, the Dubai Opera stage will welcome Syrian sensation, Nasef Zeytoun where visitors are set to enjoy his chart-topping hits along with an alfresco dinner, dancing and live entertainment. The QE2 is rolling out the red carpet for visitors to enjoy an international buffet on-deck while enjoying tunes from the 1980s played by a live band.

For more information on ticket prices visit Dubai Calendar’s website and app. Dubai Calendar is a resource that allows residents and tourists to discover the latest events, purchasing tickets quickly and securely through the app’s online platform.