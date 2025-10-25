It's quite an eye-catching change, made in time for RTA's 20th birthday
Dubai Road and Transport Authority is days away from its 20th anniversary (Nov 1) — which means we can look forward to some cool things on the road.
The prep work has already begun with Dubai Tram, which is getting a blue makeover. The RTA posted on its Instagram page a video of the newly decked out carriages, and we’ve got to say it’s quite eye catching.
Along with the small clip, RTA wrote: “Unveiling the new #DubaiTram in celebration of #RTA’s 20th Anniversary, a milestone reflecting two decades of success, progress, and innovation”
RTA was formed by decree number 17 for the year 2005. The authority is responsible for planning and providing mass transport and managing road traffic in Dubai and between the city and other emirates.
The Dubai Tram links Dubai Metro and the Palm Monorail and runs along Al Sufouh Road and Jumeirah Beach Road. It is also the only tramway project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system extending along the track.
Besides offering different classes — Gold and Silver — and a special carriage for women and children, it also gives you access to Wi-Fi. You will never be disconnected on the tram.
And in line with Dubai’s efforts towards accessibility, it has a Tactile Guidance Path, offers lift access, dedicated spaces for wheelchair users, and platform alerts which keep everyone safe.
