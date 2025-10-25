GOLD/FOREX
Have you seen Dubai Tram's makeover yet? Have a look at this video

It's quite an eye-catching change, made in time for RTA's 20th birthday

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
So this is what it looked like before...
Dubai Road and Transport Authority is days away from its 20th anniversary (Nov 1) which means we can look forward to some cool things on the road.

The prep work has already begun with Dubai Tram, which is getting a blue makeover. The RTA posted on its Instagram page a video of the newly decked out carriages, and we’ve got to say it’s quite eye catching.

Along with the small clip, RTA wrote: “Unveiling the new #DubaiTram in celebration of #RTA’s 20th Anniversary, a milestone reflecting two decades of success, progress, and innovation”

RTA was formed by decree number 17 for the year 2005. The authority is responsible for planning and providing mass transport and managing road traffic in Dubai and between the city and other emirates.

The Dubai Tram links Dubai Metro and the Palm Monorail and runs along Al Sufouh Road and Jumeirah Beach Road. It is also the only tramway project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system extending along the track.

Besides offering different classes Gold and Silver and a special carriage for women and children, it also gives you access to Wi-Fi. You will never be disconnected on the tram.

And in line with Dubai’s efforts towards accessibility, it has a Tactile Guidance Path, offers lift access, dedicated spaces for wheelchair users, and platform alerts which keep everyone safe.

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
