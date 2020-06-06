Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

It will be a hot and dusty day across the UAE today, with partly cloudy skies at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.

Warm breeze in the day, is expected to carry dust across the country. "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times westward especially over the sea, causing blowing and dust – sands in suspension westward," said the weather bureau.

In internal areas, temperature highs are expected to reach 42 – 45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37 – 42°C, and 33 – 36°C in the mountainous regions.

The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 49.3°C

Humidity will increase during the night and on Sunday morning with "a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially northward".

Fog was also reported in many areas on Saturday morning.

Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.