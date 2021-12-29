Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UAE visit in January has been postponed, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi told Gulf News on Wednesday.
“Yes, it has been postponed,” a spokesperson of the mission confirmed.
Though the global spike in the number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant has been reportedly cited as the reason, the embassy said the reason “has not been officially shared yet.”
No new date has been announced.
Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE in early January. He was expected to be present for the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries. Modi was also expected to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.