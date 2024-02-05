Duabi: With the success of the first-ever Tristar Community Run held on Sunday (February 4), the company’s CEO, Eugene Mayne, has announced that next year’s edition will be bigger, with even more surprises.
Entry to the Tristar Community Run is free and open to all ages.
More than 600 individuals from over 30 countries joined the event held at Mina Rashid where the world-famous Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean-liner is docked. The overall Top 3 finishers in the 10km distance represented six countries. In the Female Category, Sameh Ben Fredj of France finished first clocking in 00:46:01, followed by Ioanna Morati of Greece with a time of 00:46:30, and Lyn Nicolas of the Philippines finishing third place in 00:48:11
In Male Category, Abdelali Bouazzaoui of Morocco won with a time of 00:36:16, followed by Gmt Macahria of Kenya clocking in 00:37:17, and Mohamed Shamil of Sri Lanka finishing third in 00:38:44.
The Tristar Community Run also saw the participation of running enthusiasts and Tristar staff and their families in the 5km and 3km distances as well as in the 1km fun run where the oldest participant, 83 years old, was given an award.
Tristar is actively engaged in promoting community welfare in the UAE and has been organising various initiatives aimed at road safety, marine safety including conducting the annual ‘Safety at Sea’ conferences in Dubai, in addition to creating road safety awareness among school children in Dubai.