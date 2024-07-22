Fujairah: Three young siblings have lost their lives in a devastating traffic accident that took place on Dibba Ghub Road in Fujairah on Sunday, Fujairah Police confirmed to Gulf News.
The Fujairah Cemetery Affairs Office has confirmed the names of the deceased children, while local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
The victims have been identified as one-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Ali Saeed Al Yamahi, five-year-old Eid Al Mohamed Ali Saeed Al Yamahi and (eight-year-old) Meera Mohamed Ali Saeed Al Yamahi. They were reportedly killed after a collision between a diesel tanker and their car. The collision also resulted in injuries to four other individuals who were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
The children’s funeral took place on Sunday.
Residents have paid tributes and offered condolences to the family members hit by the tragedy.