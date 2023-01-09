Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Local Disaster Management of the Emirate of Sharjah, on Monday said authorities have succeeded in dealing with the rockfall incident on the road leading to the Al Suhub rest area in Khorfakkan on Sunday night.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which followed heavy rains in the area.
The concerned teams began to take preliminary measures to preserve the safety of road users, by closing the road to prevent the entry of the public and organising the process of entry and exit of equipment and machinery of the Roads and Transport Authority and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.
Crisis management
Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General, Central Operations, Sharjah Police General Headquarters, said that as soon as a report was received to the Central Operations Room, stating that rocks fell on the road leading to Al Suhub rest area, a crisis management cell was formed, in order to deal with the situation by implementing the effective strategies and reducing any negative impact.
He added that security teams were immediately sent to check on the safety of the visitors, and to reassure them that authorities have begun operations to open a temporary path to facilitate the process of leaving safely.
Stressing that all the concerned teams are highly prepared in dealing with the various challenges that may occur as a result of natural factors, Brig Dr Al Nour thanked all participating teams, including the Roads and Transport Authority, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Planning and Survey, the National Ambulance, and Khorfakkan Municipality. He also appreciated the public for cooperating with the police.