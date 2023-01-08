Sharjah: The road leading to Al Suhub Rest Area in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, has been temporarily closed after rocks fell on the path, said Sharjah Police General Command late on Sunday.
Visitors to the site are safe, assured police, allaying safety fears.
Work is on to remove the rocks and facilitate the safe travel of people visiting the site, said the police.
The authorities are currently securing the site and ensuring the safety of the visitors and will support them until the road is open for traffic, said Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence.