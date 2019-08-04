Dubai: Customers of du, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), can now carry over the unused data on their mobile phones from month to the next.
“Now carry over your unused data from one month to the next, and never miss a GB again only with postpaid power plans,” du says in a tweet.
What are the terms and conditions?
For a limited time only, with Data Carry Over service, any unused monthly data allowance can be carried over to the next month. The remaining data can only be carried over once (and, if unused, will expire at the end of that bill cycle), and the maximum amount of data that can be carried over is limited to 50 per cent of your plan’s total data allowance. Carried over data will be used first over your regular monthly allowance.
What are Power Plans?
Power Plans are the new postpaid plans offered by du. They are designed with more data and a no contract option. Choose between four different rate plans to suite your needs. The plans include: Power Plan 125, Power Plan 200, Power Plan 500, Power Plan 1000. All new and existing mobile customers are eligible for Power Plans.