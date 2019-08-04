du customers can opt for different power plans to avail the new data carry over services

UAE's telecom operator du now allows to carry over unused mobile phone date to next month Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: Customers of du, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), can now carry over the unused data on their mobile phones from month to the next.

“Now carry over your unused data from one month to the next, and never miss a GB again only with postpaid power plans,” du says in a tweet.

What are the terms and conditions?

For a limited time only, with Data Carry Over service, any unused monthly data allowance can be carried over to the next month. The remaining data can only be carried over once (and, if unused, will expire at the end of that bill cycle), and the maximum amount of data that can be carried over is limited to 50 per cent of your plan’s total data allowance. Carried over data will be used first over your regular monthly allowance.

What are Power Plans?