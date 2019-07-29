Abu Dhabi: Al Ghuwaifat border crossing is all set to provide premium services to Haj pilgrims who travel by land through the UAE-Saudi border post on their way to perform Haj rituals this year.

Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director General of Foreigners’ Affairs and Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, inspected preparations at Al Ghuwaifat border post to ensure the smooth processing of the transactions and travel procedures for pilgrims.

During his tour, Major General Al Rashidi stressed the importance of providing high-end services to pilgrims and processing their travel procedures smoothly and swiftly.

He toured various facilities at the border post, which have been equipped with all means of comfort to ensure a happy and hassle-free trip to the holy lands.