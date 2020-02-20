Following news published about the plight of the Nepali woman in UAE, residents locate son

Yam Kumari Thapa has had a memory loss, hunt on to find her family, friends in UAE Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A nation-wide hunt to find the family of a Nepali mother who lost her memory in the UAE has come to an end.

Following news about the plight of the Nepali woman identified as Yam Kumari Thapa, UAE residents contacted social worker Laila Abu Bakark enquiring about her condition and finally locating her son.

Gulf News spoke to Thapa’s son in Nepal. He confirmed that indeed the abandoned lady who has been making news in UAE for losing her memory is his mother.

Baker said she is in touch with the Nepal Embassy in Abu Dhabi who have confirmed to her that they are working to reunite the Nepali mother with her son.

On February 17, Gulf News reported the plight of the Nepali woman. A nation wide hunt was on to find the friends and family of Thapa.

For the uninitiated, since October 2019, Thapa has been recouping in a Dubai hospital after she was brought there in an ambulance in an unconscious state.

Yam Kumari Thapa (left) has lost her memory. She is pictured here with social worker Laila Abu Baker. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

The woman, identified as a 46-year old Nepalese expatriate living in Dubai, had a brain surgery.

According to medical reports — a copy of which is with Gulf News, a CT scan was done after which she showed right frontal intracerebral hematoma and intraventricular hemorrhagic extension.

She is also showing early signs of generalized brain oedama, mild trans tentorial herniation and early brain stem ischaemic changes.

The report states that Thapa continues to suffer from headache, fever and pain.

But she had been abandoned in the hospital with no friends and relatives by her side. The employer could not be located as well.

For the last four months, social worker Baker had been running helter skelter to find the Nepali’s friends and relatives. But to no avail.

But when this newspaper and other local media highlighted her situation, Baker was able to reach out to Thapa’s son.