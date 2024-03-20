Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his greetings to all those celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohamed wished a happy and prosperous new year to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world.
“I extend my sincere best wishes to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world, and hope that the year ahead is one of peace and prosperity for you and your families,” Sheikh Mohamed said.
Nowruz is a festive occasion that marks the first day of spring and the renewal of nature, celebrated with various traditions symbolizing rebirth and renewal. It is a time for cleaning, renewal, and rejuvenation both in the physical and spiritual sense, often involving the preparation of a Haft-Seen table, which includes seven items starting with the letter ‘S’ in the Persian language, each symbolising a different hope or aspect of life for the coming year.