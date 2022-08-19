Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today issued Federal Decree No. 97 of 2022 appointing Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi as Minister of State.
The decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette, Wam reported on Friday.
Al Suwaidi serves as the Director General of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court since August 2005.
He also occupies a number of different positions, most notably the Chairman of the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Non-performing Debt Relief Fund, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation, Vice Chairman of the Family Development Foundation Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Fursan Group and a member of The Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.