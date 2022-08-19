World Photography Day 2022 - Editor's pick: 9 best Gulf News readers' pictures taken in the UAE
Photos of UAE's beautiful landmarks, Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future
1 of 9
It's World Photography Day today, August 19! Our reader photographers often send us some brilliant pictures. So, today, we are sharing the editor's picks of some of the best readers' pictures taken in the UAE that we have published in the past. Here’s a shot by Gulf News reader Bharat Bhambhaney, of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. It is one of the world’s largest mosques and an architectural masterpiece that beautifully combines Islamic architecture and design.
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
2 of 9
Dubai-based photographer Donell Gumiran from the Philippines shared this photograph from Abu Dhabi. He wrote: "Emirati woman preserving the wonderful UAE traditions - a woman travels in Qasr Al Hosn, a historical landmark in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Their life was simple but full of traditions and love for one another. This made them famous for their honour, hospitality and courage."
Image Credit: Donell Gumiran/Gulf News reader
3 of 9
Take a look at this iconic Dubai skyline. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest tower in the world, as shown in this vibrant photo of the skyscraper in Dubai, by one of our reader photographers, Tareq Ahmed.
Image Credit: Tareq Ahmed/Gulf News reader
4 of 9
UAE-based photographer enthusiast Gurudas Kadam shared this photograph of the Museum of the Future in Dubai, lit up in the colours of the UAE flag. He said: "The Museum of the Future shows that the UAE has already planned for its bright future ahead.”
Image Credit: Gurudas Kadam/Gulf News reader
5 of 9
Gulf News reader and photography enthusiast Hamza Bensaid who has been living in Dubai for 15 years, decided to visit Deira, a part of Dubai, which he does not visit often. He captured the colourful image of the Dubai Frame at night, which is one of the famous landmarks in the UAE.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid @hamzabensaid/Gulf News reader
6 of 9
If you live in the UAE, chances are you have been on a desert drive and seen the sand dunes. Gulf News reader and photographer Salim Al Balooshi captured this photograph of the desert in Mleiha behind Fossil Rock in the UAE. He said: "The desert tells you a different story every time."
Image Credit: Salim Al Balooshi/Gulf News reader
7 of 9
UAE-based photographer hobbyist, Neha Vaidya, shared another picture of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. She said: "Absolutely love taking pictures of the immaculately crafted Grand Mosque and have tried capturing the mosque in a range of lighting ... daylight, sunset, twilight, even during light rains. It's always beautiful."
Image Credit: Neha Vaidya/Gulf News reader
8 of 9
Dubai-based photographer, Ghadir Shaar captured the scenic beauty of the Dubai Marina on a foggy day. He said: "This is one of my favourites, a magical scenery of Dubai Marina engulfed in fog with the sun rising and casting warm light on the buildings."
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
9 of 9
Here's another aerial shot of the high-rise buildings in Dubai that touches the clouds. Reader photographer, Deeksha Handa said: "What lies behind the fog? Skyscrapers ..." What are your favourite shots from the gallery? For a chance to get featured, email your best shots of the life in the UAE to readers@gulfnews.com
Image Credit: Deeksha Handa/Gulf News reader