Abu Dhabi: The UAE pavilion at the 33rd Al Janadriyah Festival, being held under the slogan ‘Faithfulness and Loyalty’ in Riyadh, attracted a large number of Saudis to explore the UAE’s heritage. The pavilion, supervised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT), aims to create awareness about Emirati heritage as well as promote Abu Dhabi as a tourist destination in the Saudi market. Saif Saeed Gobash, under-secretary of DCT, said the UAE’s participation in the festival reflects the brotherhood between the two countries’ peoples and highlights their strong cultural relations. He added that the Saudi public’s response to UAE pavilion is due to the country’s previous successes in key festivals in Saudi Arabia. He praised the cooperation between various participating authorities that have worked together to preserve heritage. The UAE pavilion includes interactive activities that introduce visitors to Emirati heritage, including folk songs, Yola and Ayalah shows, as well as a Nabati poetry recitals.