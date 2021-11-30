Around 100 police patrols will keep watch over Sharjah motorists during the UAE National Day holidays Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Around 100 police patrols have been deployed across Sharjah to ensure the public adheres to COVID-19 precautionary measures during UAE National Day break.

Sharjah Police on Tuesday issued an advisory to the public to follow all precautionary measures during the 50th National Day and Commemoration Day holidays while on the beaches, in the desert and at all other venues of celebrations and gatherings.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, said police are ready and have put all plans in place to monitor residents and visitors to make sure they follow the precautionary measures.

Around 100 traffic patrols will be monitoring and regulating traffic in all areas and at all intersections within the emirate as well as on the highways leading to the eastern region of the emirate.

Beach patrols

There will also be maritime rescue patrols to monitor the beaches during the holiday. In addition, security will be enhanced at all locations that witness large gatherings of people.

Sharjah Police have advised motorists to abide by traffic rules and park their vehicles only in designated areas to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Safe driving

Lt Col Al Naqbi also urged motorists to not allow their children or passengers in their vehicles to stand on the roof of the vehicle or lean out of the windows while driving.

Call the right number

Members of the public have also been urged to cooperate with the police in the interest of public safety. People have been advised to dial 999 only for emergencies and 901 for all non-emergencies and general inquires.

Sharjah Police warns motorists:

-Not to allow passengers to stand on the roof of the vehicle or lean out its windows while driving

-Not to perform road shows

-Not to park in undesignated places

-Not to disrupt traffic or block the road

-Not to use confetti sprays

-Not to install unauthorised engine modifications