The recall was carried out in UAE as part of ministry's ongoing review of all products

The Ministry of Economy has recalled 3,835 cars and motorcycles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki to correct manufacturing defects. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy has recalled 3,835 cars and motorcycles to ensure consumer safety and protection in the UAE.

Toyota campaign

The ministry explained that the first recall campaign included 3,731 Toyota Rush and Avanza vehicles for some 2017, 2018 and 2019 models. The product recall was carried out in cooperation with Al Futtaim Motors, the UAE importer and official dealer of Toyota and Lexus cars.

In a report issued yesterday, the ministry pointed to a manufacturing defect related to the possibility of the fuel pump impeller’s expansion caused by “low density of the material due to inappropriate moulding conditions.” As a result, the impeller may come into contact with the pump case and the fuel pump can become inoperative, which can lead the vehicle to stall.

The Ministry of Economy confirmed that Al Futtaim Motors will start to contact affected owners of those vehicles and request them to bring in their vehicles as soon as the spare parts are available, pointing out that the repairs will be carried out free of charge.

Mercedes-Benz campaign

The ministry also announced that in another recent campaign carried out at the beginning of the month, seven cars of the Mercedez-Benz GLC-Class Model 253, GLC-Class (platform 253) 2017-2020 model were recalled due to the inconsistency of connecting gas lines in the filtration system, which did not meet with the required specifications.

In coordination with the Competition Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, Gargash Enterprises and Emirates Motor Company will carry out the necessary rectification work, and any repairs will be exempted from fees.

Suzuki bikes

In the same context, the Ministry announced a third safety recall, which included 97 Suzuki LT-Z 90 motorcycles, manufactured from April to July 2019.

The product recall was carried out in cooperation with Auto Sport, the authorised distributor of Suzuki motorcycles in the UAE.

The ministry clarified that according to the investigation conducted by the Suzuki Motorcycle Division, it discovered that: “Due to improper setup of injection moulds in the air cleaner box, the breather hole may not be pierced through and in a worst-case scenario, blowing gases may leak into the atmosphere.”