Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Lil Bahador Pariyar was not just a security guard. He was a husband, father, brother and friend. “He loved his wife more than anything,” Dolly Solanki told Gulf News over the phone. Solanki is the current employer of Lil’s wife, Maya.

Maya has been a domestic helper and nanny with Solanki’s family for the past seven years. “Lil has come by every year for the last seven years to pick up his wife over the weekend. He cared for her and treated her very well.”

Whenever there was a celebration like Diwali, Dolly would try and gift Lil money. He always refused and explained that he couldn’t take it. “He was never after money, quick wins or short cuts,” she tells Gulf News. “He focused more on the other things, like honest work, kindness. “

Gulf News has a picture of the car that allegedly ran over Lil Bahador Pariyar, the security guard who died on Monday Image Credit: Gulf News/Supplied

Lil and Maya both share a son, a young teenager, who lives in Nepal. Lil also has a younger brother who works in Ajman.

The school has already contacted Dolly and informed her that a donation box has been placed in the registrar, to help like support for his wife and younger brother who both live here in the UAE.

A source from the school told Gulf News, “We are grateful to all those of you who reached out to us with a desire to help Lil’s family. As a result we have opened a custodial account called ”Lil’s Fund” here at UAS.”

“Every week for the past seven years, he would come by and pick up his wife. His wife was our nanny. Careful and loving and caring," recalled Dolly.

He worked during the weekend and on weekends would always come by to see his wife. He made it a point to always say hello, ask about my family and always go the extra mile.

Lil made everyone feel special.

“When I was hiring Maya 7 years ago, Lil was there and he promised that he would never interfere with Maya's work and that our family would be her priority. They are both the same, hard workers, who are honest and loving people.