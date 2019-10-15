Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Lil Bahador Pariyar, a security guard at a Dubai school died after being hit by a car outside the school on Monday morning. I was a student at that school 10 years ago. I never knew Lil, but I have heard wonderful things about him from parents and students I have kept in touch with over the years.

Pariyar hailed from the city of Butwal in Nepal. He graduated with an English degree from Tribhuvan University.

A former hiring manager at the school, A.K. spoke to Gulf News over the phone and said, “I hired him in the 2013-2014 school year. My kids were students at the time. They absolutely loved him. He was such a helpful and friendly guy. He used to play volleyball with all the parents during Saturday school events. He was part of our family. He was so caring.”

A.K. believes that the students are the most affected by his passing. “They absolutely adored him,” he added.

“It has been terrible. It was a tragic accident and we are all heartbroken,” said a student, who did not wish to be named.

“I am shocked. It is so sad to hear about someone who worked at my old school got killed, especially under such sad circumstances,” a former student, K.W.S told Gulf News.

“Lil was the most happy and smiling security guard in the whole school. He was so welcoming to the parents. He has been there for over six years,” a parent R.H. told Gulf News over the phone.

“He always used to ask the kids whether they ate, how they were feeling and how their day was. He truly cared about the students,” another parent told Gulf News.

Z.H. a former student of the school told Gulf News, “It’s so sad, I was so shocked. We are all trying to contribute to his family and donate some money. I spoke to other former students, who are trying to get in touch with the school.”

The school also sent a statement to students and parents, a copy of which Gulf News obtained.