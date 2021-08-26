Allan (left) and Firas, two of the three joint winners in the latest Mahzooz draw in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Jordanian expatriate businessman, a Filipino and an unnamed Indian national shared the Dh1 million, second-tier prize in the 39th Mahzooz weekly draw here. The three lucky winners matched five out of the six winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 20, 43 and 46) and took home Dh333,333 each.

Jordanian national Firas, 33, can now fulfil two of his wishes: Expand the management consultancy company he set up two years ago and have his dream wedding soon. He said: “Dubai is a land of opportunities. I’ve lived and worked here for six years. I quit my job two years ago and started my own management consultancy company. This winning will help me boost and expand my business and achieve more sustainable growth. Such a move will allow me a breakthrough in my entrepreneurial journey.”

Firas is also planning to have his dream wedding soon. “I’ve been hesitantly thinking of getting married and having my own family. With this prize money, I’m now more confident to take that big step in life,” he added.

Firas has been participating in the Mahzooz draws from day one and had won the Dh35 fourth prize several times. But last week was different. He said: “I travelled to Jordan to spend some time with my family. Last Saturday (August 21) evening, I was watching the weekly draw live and I got a shock when I saw the winning numbers on the screen. I had to cross-check them several times with the numbers I had chosen. Only then I was sure that I had matched 5 out of the 6 numbers and won the second prize. I felt blessed and overwhelmed.”

Special numbers

Filipino winner Allan, 36, who works for an IT company in Dubai, had tried something different to choose the lucky numbers. He said he used to base his number combinations on special dates such as birthdays and anniversaries, but last week, he chose the numbers from his favourite TV series.

He said: “I was watching my favourite TV series online, when I paused it to choose my Mahzooz numbers. I saw the timeline on the TV screen and an idea struck me. I decided to choose the numbers based on the details of the series like duration, episode number, number of minutes and seconds in the timeline. Surprisingly, it worked and I still can’t believe it did.”

The father of two who has lived in Dubai alone for a long time is now working on bringing his family over to the UAE for a vacation.

“My children are thrilled to know about my win. They have already started preparing their wish list for their vacation in Dubai and I can’t wait to see them. Thank you Mahzooz for helping us get together,” an ecstatic Allan said.

Firas and Allan shared the Dh1 million prize with an Indian winner, who requested to remain anonymous.

