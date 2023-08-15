On behalf of the Consulate General of India, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to my fellow Indian nationals and friends of India in the UAE on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India. On this momentous occasion, we reflect on the remarkable journey of our nation and the sacrifices made by countless individuals who envisioned a free and prosperous India. As we celebrate our independence, we also pay tribute to our unity in diversity that forms the bedrock of this great nation.

India is considered one of the emerging global leaders, besides being a fast-growing economy. With a relatively young and dynamic population, good foreign relations, and a robust economy, India now enjoys advantages in various fields including agriculture, and space technology. Most importantly, in the global arena, India is seen as a net security provider, a contributor to connectivity, firm in dealing with challenges like terrorism, and it stands at the forefront in addressing global issues like climate change, and food and water scarcity.

Launched in 2021, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is a Government of India initiative that commemorates the 75th year of India’s independence. It aims to celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of the past while envisioning a brighter future for the nation. For the past two years, Indian consulate in Dubai, with the support of the community in the UAE, has commemorated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through various events celebrating the rich heritage, history, and achievements of the country.

Ramkumar Thangaraj Image Credit: Supplied

It has also been the time for introspection, innovation, and collective action to achieve the goal of Amrit Kaal, which is to ascend new heights of prosperity for India and its citizens in the next 25 years.

Over the years, the India-UAE relationship has flourished and evolved into a dynamic partnership built on mutual respect, economic collaboration, and cultural exchange. The bonds that connect India and the UAE are not just diplomatic; they are deeply rooted in history, shared values, and common aspirations. Economically, the UAE has been a crucial partner for India.

Thanks to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), our trade ties have grown significantly. The UAE has consistently been one of India’s top trading partners, and this economic collaboration has created prosperity and opportunities for both nations.

The Indian diaspora in the UAE forms an integral part of the social fabric, enriching it with their diverse cultures, talent, and hard work. The UAE’s hospitality and openness have allowed Indians to thrive, while the remittances sent back to India have played a pivotal role in our economy.

On behalf of the Indian community and the Consulate General of India, I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of the UAE, who have embraced our citizens as their own. I also extend my gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE, who have paved the way for our community’s success. Their commitment to tolerance, peace, and progress has created an environment where our citizens can pursue their dreams and aspirations with confidence.

The consulate has taken comprehensive measures to ensure that our services are available and accessible to the Indian community every single day of the year. On August 1, 2023, we marked the consulate’s three-year journey of providing 365 days’ services to the Indian community in the UAE.

With the help of Zoho, we have overhauled the Pravasi Bhartiya Sahayata Kendra’s (PBSK) help desk operations and rolled out a state-of-the-art Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system.

Indian students and blue-collar workers from the UAE were given a unique opportunity to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Indore earlier this year. The visit provided an opportunity for students to expand their horizons, learn from the global leaders, and gain insights that could shape their academic and career paths. For blue-collar workers, it was an acknowledgment of their contributions and an opportunity to share their experiences and aspirations on an international platform.

Start-ups have become the engines of growth and innovation, driving economies and transforming industries. To showcase young talents from India, the consulate has been providing platforms for innovative start-ups from India to leverage the opportunities in the UAE through its series of Elevate pitching sessions.

Through regular community engagement and outreach programmes with Indian blue-collar workers, we strive to understand the evolving needs of our citizens. This dialogue enables us to tailor our services to effectively address their concerns.