The first Arab interplanetary mission is expected to enter Mars orbit at 7.42pm

UAE Hope Probe: UAE on course to become only the fifth country or entity in the world to reach the Red Planet and the third country to achieve the feat on first attempt Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Gulf News is on the ground to share incisive live updates on Hope Probe’s Mars orbit insertion. We will provide colour commentaries, important details and share the optimism and excitement of the people behind the mission.

Stay tuned and be updated as we can finally say: Marhaba, Mars!

Dimitra Atri, Research Scientist, New York University Abu Dhabi talks about his passion for planetary study and the focus on planets that could be habitable for humans in the future.

Local and International media have started arriving at Burj Plaza to cover the historic Hope Probe Mars arrival. Strict health protocols are being observed, including wearing of face mask at all times and maintaining adequate physical distancing.

A giant screen is placed on stage to provide live feed of Hope Journey status. Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, serves as towering background and immense witness to the historic event that will make the UAE the fifth country in the world to enter Mars.

Later tonight, as Hope Probe enters Mars orbit, Burj Khalifa will feature a special laser light show showcasing UAE space mission, including sending the first astronaut to space and the Emirati-made Earth observation satellites.

Live viewing and coverage spot set up for media personnel and dignitaries Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News

In accordance with social distancing protocols, live viewing and media coverage set up has been arranged at the Burj Plaza, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

Travelling? You can catch today's historic events unfold live on screen in Dubai Airports. The live screening will start in Concourse B near Gate 26 at 7pm.

UAE on course to make history today

Marhaba, Mars! History will be made today. Hope Probe, the first Arab interplanetary mission, is expected to enter Mars orbit at 7.42pm (UAE time). The UAE is on course to become only the fifth country or entity in the world to reach the Red Planet, and the third country to achieve the feat on the first attempt.

The spacecraft represents a new Hope – it carries with it the dreams and aspirations of around half a billion people in the Arab world. Today is the culmination of more than five million working hours by over 200 Emirati engineers who collaborated with scientists, engineers and experts around the world in creating an orbiter that will provide the most comprehensive and detailed picture of the Martian atmosphere.Today is also a celebration for a young country celebrating its Golden Jubilee.

You can get live updates online through Emirates Mars Mission and NASA's Deep Space Network. While you wait for the action to start, read up on all the other stories we have up about the Hope Probe.