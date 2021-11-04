Helping family and paying off loans on the to-do list of the three Raffle Draw winners

(L to R) Ralito, Ganesh, and Benjar each won Dh100,000 in first-ever Mahzooz Raffle Draw on October 30 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three winners who took home Dh100,000 each in the first Mahzooz Raffle Draw on October 30 have shared how they plan to spend their prize money.

The Raffle Draw was the first edition as part of the new game design of Mahzooz Grand Draw. In the raffle, the winning Raffle IDs of 7101086, 7258543, and 7262195 belonged to Benjar, Ralito, and Ganesh, respectively.

Helping parents retire

Benjar, a Filipino nurse in Al Ain, will use his winnings as “a nest egg” for his parents so they can retire early.“My parents are still working abroad, and they’ve always worked so hard to provide the best life they could for me and my sister. Mahzooz has made it possible for me, despite being so young, to gift them a carefree and comfortable life,” said the 29-year-old.

Savings for daughter

Indian expat Ganesh, 37, won Mahzooz on his very first attempt. “In the 10 years I’ve lived in Dubai, I’ve never participated in a single draw because I’ve never believed in luck, only the power of hard work. I participated in Mahzooz because I was impressed by how the bottles of water we purchase go to charity, and it’s just an investment of Dh35,”he said.

“I will use every single fils of my prize money to secure my daughter’s future. Thanks to Mahzooz, my family and I will have a special Diwali,” added Ganesh, who works in the technical field.

Ganesh’s fellow winner and father-of-two, Ralito, has similar plans for his winning amount. “Besides educating my daughter, I’ll use the winning amount to also pay off my loans back home and upgrade my car,” said the 39-year-old chef.

All three winners said that they would continue participating in Mahzooz, which offers a Dh10 million top prize in the Grand Draw.

