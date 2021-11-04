Dubai: Three winners who took home Dh100,000 each in the first Mahzooz Raffle Draw on October 30 have shared how they plan to spend their prize money.
The Raffle Draw was the first edition as part of the new game design of Mahzooz Grand Draw. In the raffle, the winning Raffle IDs of 7101086, 7258543, and 7262195 belonged to Benjar, Ralito, and Ganesh, respectively.
Helping parents retire
Benjar, a Filipino nurse in Al Ain, will use his winnings as “a nest egg” for his parents so they can retire early.“My parents are still working abroad, and they’ve always worked so hard to provide the best life they could for me and my sister. Mahzooz has made it possible for me, despite being so young, to gift them a carefree and comfortable life,” said the 29-year-old.
Savings for daughter
Indian expat Ganesh, 37, won Mahzooz on his very first attempt. “In the 10 years I’ve lived in Dubai, I’ve never participated in a single draw because I’ve never believed in luck, only the power of hard work. I participated in Mahzooz because I was impressed by how the bottles of water we purchase go to charity, and it’s just an investment of Dh35,”he said.
“I will use every single fils of my prize money to secure my daughter’s future. Thanks to Mahzooz, my family and I will have a special Diwali,” added Ganesh, who works in the technical field.
Ganesh’s fellow winner and father-of-two, Ralito, has similar plans for his winning amount. “Besides educating my daughter, I’ll use the winning amount to also pay off my loans back home and upgrade my car,” said the 39-year-old chef.
All three winners said that they would continue participating in Mahzooz, which offers a Dh10 million top prize in the Grand Draw.
Other winners
On October 30, the 49th weekly live Grand Draw saw 26 winners share the Dh1 million second prize, taking home Dh38,462 each. The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs.