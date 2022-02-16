Dubai: The UAE Food Bank on Wednesday announced that it has signed several strategic partnership agreements with a number of companies participating at the 27th edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing event being held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The agreements, which support the UAE Food Bank initiative in ensuring the efficient distribution of surplus food, were signed with Arab India Spices, Pure Food Processing Industries LLC, TANMIAH Food Company, Global Food Industries LLC, International Beverage Filling Industries LLC, LA LORRAINE BAKERY MIDDLE EAST DMCC, and Emirates Macaroni Factory LLC.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank and Director-General of Dubai Municipality, witnessed the signing of the agreements at Gulfood 2022, in the presence of members of the UAE Food Bank’s Board of Trustees as well as officials and department directors.

Al Hajri highlighted the importance of partnering with establishments to strengthen charitable work in the UAE and encourage community participation in reducing food wastage and distributing surplus food.

Reducing waste

He expressed his appreciation to all those involved in supporting the charitable initiative for their efforts to achieve the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, to establish an integrated humanitarian system that promotes social solidarity and reduces food wastage by distributing excess food.

As part of its sustainable approach, the UAE Food Bank brings together a large number of establishments and volunteers to participate in the initiative and works actively to instil altruistic values in the community, following the example of the UAE’s founding founders, Al Hajri added.

The Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank stressed that the Bank, one of the nation’s largest humanitarian initiatives, reflects the generosity of the country’s people. Guided by the UAE leadership’s vision, the UAE Food Bank seeks to embed a strong culture of giving in the community.

Agreements

As per the agreements, the companies will provide surplus food to the UAE Food Bank as well as train volunteers on the best methods to store and preserve surplus food in accordance with safety and hygiene practices.

According to the agreements, the surplus food donated by the companies must comply with the Bank’s guidelines, while the food stored and packaged must meet the food safety and hygiene requirements set by Dubai Municipality. In addition, the agreements stipulate that companies must provide the Bank with information on the quantity and durability of the surplus food.

The UAE Food Bank plans to convert six of its branches into institutions that can train young volunteers to promote charitable and volunteer work in the community.

Operating under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the UAE Food Bank functions within an integrated system that relies on multiple partners, including volunteers, donor institutions and supervisory bodies to ensure the supply and safe distribution of surplus food. The food is distributed in cooperation with a network of food establishments and local and international humanitarian bodies.