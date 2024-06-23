Around 17.7 million people in Sudan and 7.1 million in South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity as a result of war in Sudan. To help alleviate this crisis, UAE has committed a total of $25 million in aid: $20 million for Sudan and $5 million for South Sudan.

Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, said, “WFP welcomes all pledges towards our lifesaving food operations in Sudan. With this contribution, we will be able to assist vulnerable people who are at risk of sliding into famine.”

This contribution is part of UAE’s $70 million commitment announced in April at the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries” to UN agencies and humanitarian organisations to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis in Sudan.