We look back at the cases where children died after being left behind in vehicles

Dubai: Two toddlers died in a burning vehicle in Abu Dhabi on Monday night. While the details are unknown as of now, we take a look at other cases where children have died after being left behind in vehicles.

June 15, 2019

A six-year-old Asian boy dies after he was forgotten inside a bus for several hours in Al Quoz, Dubai.

September 04, 2017

A six-year-old Emirati girl dies of suffocation in Abu Dhabi after her parents left her in the car for six hours.

June 04, 2017

Two Emirati sisters, aged two and four, are died after they were locked accidentally in their father's car. The incident happened in the family's residence in Ajman.

July 10, 2014

A one-and-half-year-old Emirati girl dies in Abu Dhabi after being forgotten in her family’s parked car.

October 7, 2014

Four-year-old Indian girl dies in Abu Dhabi after being left unattended in a locked school bus for several hours.

May 09, 2014

A five-year-old boy waiting in a parked car in Sharjah dies after his neck is caught in the car’s automatic window.

June 30, 2013

A three-year-old Emirati boy dies after his family forgets him in the car for almost four hours in Kalba.

July 06, 2012

A five-year-old Emirati girl dies after her grandmother forgot her in the car for almost two hours while she was visiting a friend in Umm Al Quwain.

May 14, 2009

A four and half year old Pakistani girl dies after allegedly being left locked inside a private school bus in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.

June 22, 2008

A four-year-old boy dies after he was left locked in his kindergarten van for three hours in Abu Dhabi.

May 25, 2007