Dubai: An athlete with mobility disabilities in Dubai has set a Guinness World Record for the largest individual ‘GPS Drawing’ of a wheelchair at a distance of 8.71km. This achievement was made possible with the support of Dubai Police.
Major Khalid Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Vice President, Dubai Police Innovation Council, commended the feat by Sujith Koshy Varghese.
He said Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, directed the force to utilise all means to support Varghese in reaching his goal. This included logistical and field support such as an ambulance, drones, and security and traffic patrols.
The chosen track in the shape of a wheelchair symbolises Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting people of determination.
Varghese expressed his gratitude to Dubai Police for their support. He added that the Dubai Police’s Innovation Council, Events Security Committee, Athletes Council, and People of Determination Empowerment Council were all instrumental in helping him achieve the feat.