Image used for illustrative purposes only: Emirati men walk along the empty beachside boulevard of Jumeirah Beach Residence on March 12 Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE has announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of UAE cases to 85. The UAE has also announced 17 recoveries, so the active number of cases as of March 12 is 68.

The cases confirmed on Thursday were already in quarantine and individuals who had travelled abroad, the Ministry added.

The 11 individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include two Italians, two Filipinos, one Montenegrin, one Canadian, one German, one Pakistani, one Emirati, one Russian and one British citizen.

MoHAP confirmed that the cases are being monitored, and individuals are currently in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required.

MoHAP assured that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including airborne infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organisation, WHO, standards.

The Ministry advised the members of the general public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands; when coughing and sneezing to cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and discarding of the tissue immediately; and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources, and avoid the spreading of misinformation.