Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Saudi Arabia have announced a joint package of aid for Sudan, totalling $3 billion (Dh11 billion), of which $ 500 million will be deposited in the central bank of Sudan to be used to strengthen the Sudanese financial conditions, ease the pressure on the pound and achieve greater stability in the exchange rate.
The rest, $2.5 billion, will be used to meet the urgent needs of food, medicine and oil derivatives.
The UAE-Saudi move comes as part of both countries’ efforts to help and support Sudan and its people.