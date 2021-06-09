The new governors and patrons of IBPC. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) in Dubai has welcomed the UAE Ambassador to India, Dr Ahmed Al Banna, and Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri, as the organisation’s new patrons.

IBPC also formally inducted four new governors and renewed the terms of the incumbent governors for three additional years, the council said in a press release.

The new governors are Siddharth Balachandran (executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd), Surender Singh Kandhari (chairman and Founder of Al Dobowi Group), Paras Shahdadpuri (chairman of Nikai Group of Companies), and Sunil Sinha (resident director of TATA Sons Private Ltd — MENA).

The incumbent governors include Suresh Kumar (IBPC chairman and founder and mentor of Tricolour Values Group), Yusuffali M.A. (chairman of Lulu Group), Dr. Azad Moopen (founding chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare Group), Mohan Valrani (senior vice-chairman and managing director of Al Shirawi Group of Companies), and Vijay Malhotra (chairman of VAMM Group SFO).

India-UAE business growth

Dr Al Banna spoke of IBPC as a platform and catalyst of India-UAE business growth. “As India prepares to become a $5-trillion economy [Dh18.3 trillion], the UAE’s growth, and Dubai’s in particular, will be strongly aligned because of the strategic relationship between the two nations,” he said.

Dr Puri encouraged IBPC to play a stellar role for benefiting the UAE and India trade relations and working together with the Indian community in the UAE.

He stated that IBPC’s recent Community Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives were well-appreciated and thanked them for their support to the Indian community throughout the pandemic. “IBPC has regained very strong momentum over the last few years and is on track for the growth of trade and investment flows between India and the UAE,” he said.

Crucial catalyst

Suresh Kumar stated that the strong momentum in investment flow will reinforce and underline IBPC’s contribution as a crucial catalyst.

The newly inducted governors also spoke on the occasion and pledged their support in governance terms and the orderly growth of the institution.

Dilip Sinha, secretary general of IBPC and vice-president of NVent Inc for ME and India, announced that IBPC welcomes memberships from Emirati companies and professionals and also companies in India wanting to do business in the UAE.