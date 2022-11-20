Dubai: The UAE-based weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday saw a total of 2,070 participants take home Dh2,004,900 in total prize money.
Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz’s grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed. The draw saw as many as 53 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh18,868 each. 2,014 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Salaheddine from the Morocco, Tarek from Lebanon, and Marko from Serbia.