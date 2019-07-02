For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A number of secondary students have been driving their relatives’ vehicles to appear for their examinations, an Instagram post from the Abu Dhabi Police said on Tuesday.

Residents, both Emiratis and expats, have been noticing this practice for some years now, and it has only been increasing each term. By doing so, the students are not only putting their lives in danger, but also that of others, the social media post said.

These youngsters have been spotted around the premises of some schools.

Residents have raised questions about families who allow their under-age children to drive cars, the post stated.

“It’s not permitted for any vehicle owner to give his car to those who do not have a driving licence,” the police added.