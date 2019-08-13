UAE carriers Emirates airline and Etihad Airways have resumed flights to Hong Kong following the reopening of the airport. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE carriers Emirates airline and Etihad Airways have resumed flights to Hong Kong following the reopening of the airport there after protests caused its closure on Monday.

Emirates statement

A statement from Emirates said: "Due to protests at Hong Kong International Airport and subsequent ‘Flight Stop’ put in place by Hong Kong Airport Authorities, Emirates Flights EK 384/385 Bangkok-Hong Kong-Bangkok on 12 August has been cancelled. Flights EK386, EK387, EK 381 and EK383 will be delayed as per the following (all times are local):

- EK 386 from Dubai to Hong Kong will depart at 20:00 and estimated to arrive in Hong Kong at 03:50 (13 August).

- EK 387 from Hong Kong to Dubai will depart at 13:07 and arrive in Dubai at 14:00

- EK 381 from Hong Kong to Dubai will depart at 13:04 and arrive in Dubai at 13:14

- EK 383 from Hong Kong to Dubai will depart at 13:01 and arrive in Dubai at 08:50.

- EK 383 12 AUG will now operate as EK 8383 / 13AUG. Passengers from EK 387 and EK 381/ 13AUG will be rebooked on EK 8383/13 AUG HKG-DXB.

We are monitoring the situation closely, and aim to give customers as much notice as possible if there are any further changes to our operations.

Passengers holding tickets from Hong Kong to Bangkok/ Bangkok to Hong Kong are advised to contact their local Emirates office and check the status of their flights on http://www.emirates.com/english/plan_book/flight_status/flightstatus.aspx for the latest information regarding their flights."

Etihad statement

A statement from Etihad said: "Etihad Airways flight EY833 from Hong Kong (HKG) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) was significantly delayed due to the cancellation of all departing flights on Monday August 12, 2019 from Hong Kong International Airport, at the direction of airport authorities.

This delayed service will now depart at 17:00 on Tuesday 13 August. We are assisting all affected guests with connecting flights to their final destinations.

We regret any inconvenience caused by this extended delay. The safety of our guests and crew is Etihad Airways’ highest priority.

Etihad Airways flight EY834 Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Hong Kong (HKG) is still scheduled for departure at 22.05 Monday August 12, 2019. We are monitoring the situation closely.