Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways flight EY833 from Hong Kong International Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport has been delayed to Tuesday at 5pm local time due to the cancellation of all departing flights on Monday by airport authorities, an Etihad spokesperson said.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this extended delay,” the spokesperson said.

“The safety of our guests and crew is Etihad Airways’ highest priority.”

The Abu Dhabi airline said the flight had been “significantly delayed” due to the cancellation of flights out of Hong Kong.