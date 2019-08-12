Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Also in this package Hong Kong cancels all remaining Monday flights as protests swarm airport

Dubai: Flights from Hong Kong to the UAE were ‘significantly delayed’ on Monday after Hong Kong Airport was closed due to ongoing anti-government protests.

Emirates

A notice on Emirates’ website said flight EK384 had been cancelled due to public protest and the closure of Hong Kong Airport. For further information passengers were asked to contact their booking office.

Etihad

A statement from Etihad Airways said: “Etihad Airways flight EY833 from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to Abu Dhabi International (AUH) has been significantly delayed due to the cancellation of all departing flights on Monday August 12, 2019 from Hong Kong International Airport, which was instructed by the airport authorities.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this extended delay. The safety of our guests and crew is Etihad Airways’ highest priority. For further information, please call the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555666, or check the status of your flight on our website at etihad.com, or through our mobile app. Our Hong Kong office can also be contacted on +852 30 713 221 Monday to Friday 9 am – 5 pm.”

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority has cancelled all flights not yet checked in by Monday afternoon, as anti-government protesters peacefully demonstrated at the airport for a fourth day.

“Other than departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today,” the authority said in a statement, according to Reuters.