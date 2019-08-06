The city has been plunged into chaos by weeks of protests

Demonstrators stand off against riot police during a protest in the Tism Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, China. Image Credit: Bloomberg

BEIJING: China warned Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters on Tuesday that “those who play with fire will perish by it”, a day after the most widespread unrest of the two-month crisis.

In its harshest warning yet Beijing said the immense strength of the central government should not be underestimated as police in the semi-autonomous city announced they had arrested 148 people in connection with Monday’s violence.

The city has been plunged into chaos by weeks of protests triggered by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The protests have since evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform and the protection of freedoms.

At a press briefing in Beijing, Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said the “radical protests … have severely impacted Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, pushing it into a dangerous abyss”.

Yang said the government still “firmly supports” both the Hong Kong police force — who have been criticised for their handling of the protests — and Carrie Lam, the city’s pro-Beijing leader who protesters want to resign.

“We would like to make it clear to the very small group of unscrupulous and violent criminals and the dirty forces behind them: Those who play with fire will perish by it,” Yang said.

“Don’t ever misjudge the situation and mistake our restraint for weakness … Don’t ever underestimate the firm resolve and immense strength of the central government.”