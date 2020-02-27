A total of five Emirates flights till Feb 29 have been cancelled

Passengers at Dubai Airport: A spokesperson from Dubai Airports told Gulf News: “It’s certainly one of the busiest days of the year with an estimated 280,000 passengers, but it’s not the busiest. Our busiest day this year so far was actually January 5 when we had 299,000 passengers.” Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Flights to and from Bahrain have been cancelled until February 29, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday.

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), the Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) in the Bahrain announced on Monday a 48-hour flight suspension, which was supposed to be lifted on February 28.

A total of five Emirates flights (Dubai–Bahrain–Dubai) four on February 28 plus one more flight on February 29 have been cancelled, according to a post on the airline’s website.

“Until 29 February, customers across the Emirates network holding tickets for final destination Bahrain will not be accepted for boarding at their point of origin,” Emirates added.

“Customers affected in Dubai will be offered flights to Dammam, KSA if applicable, or a return flight to journey start point if holding return tickets,” the Emirates spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, flydubai flights to and from Bahrain have been cancelled until February 28.

“Passengers who are affected and need to change an existing booking should send an email to letstalk@flydubai.com with ‘Travel restrictions’ in the subject line to be able to rebook to another destination or arrange a refund,” flydubai said in a statement.

Passengers can also call flydubai Contact Centre on (+971) 600 54 44 45 or send a private message on their official Facebook page.