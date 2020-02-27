Number of infections in Bahrain jumps to 33 mostly due to Iran outbreak

Cairo: A Bahraini lawmaker has been isolated for suspicions of having caught the new coronavirus, Bahraini newspaper Akhbar Al Khaleej reported Wednesday.

MP Ammar Qambar is being kept in a medical centre after his recent return from Italy, according to the paper.

He told the paper he had gone to the centre, set up for the viral ailment, after he had a slight rise in temperatures after his return from the Italian city of Milan.

Bahrain has reported 33 Covid-19 cases so far, mostly in people who have recently travelled to Iran where 19 virus-caused deaths have been confirmed.