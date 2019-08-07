Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has carried out 1,375 inspections in marine transport activities during the first six months of this year, resulting in 98 offence tickets.

The most frequent offence was the failure to produce an abra driving permit upon request, and the collection of abra fare in transit. 81 offences were related to the abra, compared with 69 similar offences recorded during the same period last year. Offence tickets issued to passengers reached 17, though the figure was zero during the same period last year.