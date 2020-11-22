Students getting lessons from instructors during the driving class at Emirates Driving School in Dubai. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: At least twenty-five individuals have been issued a driving licences free of charge as part of an ongoing charitable initiative by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), officials said on Sunday.

The initiative offers training, learning materials and procedures for obtaining driver licence free of charge for disadvantaged individuals. The initiative, which is run in conjunction with the Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) and Beit Al Khair Society, is part of RTA’s responsibility to various community members.

“This initiative followed an agreement signed with the Emirates Driving Institute, in its capacity as a partner of RTA Foundation. The agreement calls for granting some individuals from fixed-income categories of all nationalities cost-free driver licences. Fees waiver starts from file opening, theoretical and practical training in addition to signs, parking, market, and highway tests and up to the final test and the issuance of the driver license,” said Dr Yousef Al Ali, chairman of the Higher Committee of RTA Foundation and CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation.

Decent living

“The agreement, which was signed in the Year of Giving [2017], resulted so far in issuing driver licenses to 25 individuals from the concerned categories as nominated by Beit Al Khair Society. The driver licence has become a life necessity that opens up ways of decent living. Emirates Driving Institute and Beit Al Khair Society have made significant contributions towards realising the objectives of RTA Charity Foundation. They have been instrumental in supporting the Foundation which aims to diversify humanitarian initiatives and bring support to worthy segments to alleviate their burden, which is also an objective of our leaders.”

Charitable services