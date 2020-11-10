Dubai: UAE drivers can now win rewards such as free meals, discounted hotel stays and gym membership for driving safetly.
They have to sign up for the UAE’s first digital car insurance product called ‘hala’ to win rewards. Abu Dhabi-based Insurtech ‘hala’ by Addenda Holdings LTD and underwritten by Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC), has launched a smart insurance WebApp that allows policy holders to purchase policies and file claims online, and — most importantly — win rewards for every day they drive accident-free.
Those who drive without accidents for a year cannot avail themselves of a significant discount on their next years’ premium, but some rewards — such as discounted meals. In fact, hala’s goal is to help customers drive safe and earn back their car insurance premium via their proprietary reward system.
Walid, CEO and co-founder of hala, said: “Hala was established with the idea of disrupting long-established principles in the insurance field. Customers are used to insurance companies forgetting about them the moment they buy a policy. With hala, that’s where the fun starts. We want to reward the customer for driving safely without any gimmicks”.
Anas Mistareehi, COO of AWNIC, said: “Hala is a great addition to our initiatives and will allow us to offer services that would truly revolutionise the insurance market and have a broader appeal for our valuable customers. Breaking through the current trends, good drivers will now be rewarded every day they enjoy safe driving — no future promises just instant rewards.”