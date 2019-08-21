Decrease in fatalities is a result of better traffic control system, police says

A car speeds past on an Abu Dhabi road. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The number of people killed in road accidents in Abu Dhabi last year fell by 4.2 per cent, a police official said in the capital on Tuesday.

The decrease was attributed by Major Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, head of traffic engineering and road safety at the Abu Dhabi Police, to the use of effective traffic control systems, which have reduced accidents and fatalities between 2009 and 2018 by 87 per cent.

He was speaking at an awareness lecture held by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research.

Al Shamsi emphasised the importance of raising awareness for drivers and pedestrians on safe driving practices, providing examples of bad driving habits that could lead to the loss of life, including reckless driving and speeding, the use of the mobile phones and failing to maintain safe distances between vehicles.

The official added that the Traffic Safety Plan 2016-2020, which aims to decrease fatalities by 5.5 per cent per 100,000 inhabitants by 2020, is proving successful, given 2018 results.

The various traffic control systems that have helped reduce road traffic incidents include an increased number of speed radars, changes in speed buffers, and measures like the Happiness Patrol.