Dubai: On the first day of Ramadan, traffic between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah was a breeze, with no accidents reported.

The roads in the majority of highways were clear, except for the usual hotspots at National Paints roundabout and Al Ittihad Road.

Police, however, cautioned motorists to pay attention to the roads and observe road etiquette during the month of Ramadan.

The advisory message also warned drivers to avoid speeding during peak hours, adhere to traffic rules and not to rush before the call for iftar.

Fasting: Dehydration, low blood sugar

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, explained that fasting can result in dehydration and low blood sugar, which in turn can affect the attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction of motorists.

“In addition to fasting, the often unusual and irregular meal timings and sleep patterns can cause fatigue, exhaustion, impatience and distraction,” said Edelmann.