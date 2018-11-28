All the roads are located in Al Gharbiah, the western region of Abu Dhabi. These roads include Suweihan-Al Heer Road (E20) from Madinat Military Zayed Roundabout to the Truck Road Interchange on (E75); on the same highway of E20 Suweihan-Al Heer Road from Truck Road Interchange on E75 to Al Heer region; Ajban-Al Saad E16 road from Al Ajban Palace Roundabout to Al Saad region and Al Ain-Al Qoah E95 highway.