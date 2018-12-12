Dubai: Residents living in the Arabian Ranches community now have access to the first compact fuel station in Dubai, launched by the Enoc Group on Wednesday.
The pilot station is designed to cater to residents living in residential communities, and is equipped with one tank fuel dispenser and a vending machine.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Enoc Group CEO, said four more stations are underway and set to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. Each fuelling unit can be dismantled, relocated and reinstalled at locations in just 30 days.
“The 30,000-litre tank at the compact station can provide fuel to around 400 cars per day,” said Al Falasi.
He pointed out the recent surge in new residential communities currently being built around Dubai necessitates an increase in service station outlets, to cater to the increasing fuel demand. “The growth in the number of UAE-registered vehicles keeps pace alongside the growth in the country’s population. This is directly translated into greater demand for fuel stations in the years ahead,” he said.
According to the UAE Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, there population has increased hundred-fold over the last six decades, to 9.4 million at the end of 2017. The numbers are expected to surge to 10.41 million by 2020 — an estimated 10 per cent growth.
Features
The compact fuelling station is fully sustainable and has been equipped with solar PV panels with efforts to reduce the carbon footprint, as well as several technologies that contribute to enhancing energy efficiency.
70%
of fuel vapour emissions recovered by the station
Such technologies include the vapour recovery system: a process that enables the recovery of 70 per cent gasoline vapour emissions.
The station is designed with a fuel tank above the ground that is easily reassembled and moved to other locations, with several smart pay options. The double wall design and build of tanks is certified to the highest international UL-listed safety standards. CCTV cameras connected to the community’s security centres are also placed at the entrance and exit to the station.