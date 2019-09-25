Parking lot near Jafliya Metro Station is partially closed to construct new parking building. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday announced a partial closure of the parking space at Al Kafaf, opposite the Etisalat building in Al Jafliya, for 45 days starting from Friday, September 27.

The partial closure is need for the construction of a bus station and multi-level parking spaces on the upper floors.

Arrangements have been made to provide alternative parking during the two closures at the space opposite to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. Al Jafiliya Metro Station can also be used.

The works mark the initial phase of the project, which is part of projects serving Expo 2020 and the smooth traffic flow in the area. During this stage, 220 parking slots will be closed. After 45 days, 185 improved surface parking slots will be opened.

In the second phase, which will follow immediately, 95 parking slots will be closed for seven months and work will be completed in June 2020. About 315 parking slots will be provided in the upper levels of the station building, bringing the total to 500 parking slots.