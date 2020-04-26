Negotiations in the planning stage and won’t be actioned until after lockdown is lifted

Air India jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (File Photo) Image Credit: AP

Dubai: India is planning to evacuate its citizens abroad who are looking to return home as a result of the coronavirus fallout, its country’s media reported on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry in coordination with the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, Air India, state governments and Indian missions abroad have started planning for the evacuations, but the evacuations won’t take place until after India lifts its lockdown.

Evacuations will be made through special flights or regular flights once they resume and will vary from state to state depending on the lockdown situation there said India’s NDTV quoting government sources.

Flights will be done on payment basis with citizens having to pay for the tickets, NDTV said.