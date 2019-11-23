Are you all for clean, green energy? Have you invested in an electric car, in an attempt at bettering the planet? In the UAE, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is meeting you half-way to ensure that your bills don’t soar through the roof. If yours is a non-commercial vehicle and you are registered to the EV Green Charger programme, you get power-ups for free at Dewa public charging stations up until December 31, 2021.